New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): Delhi Police rescued a seven-year-old boy and arrested four men allegedly involved in his abduction, officials said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajay Verma (24), Amit (18), Sachin (20), and Ajay (20). The child was rescued from a farmhouse located in Hansi, Haryana, officials further stated.

The case was reported on September 28, when the mother of the minor approached the Vikas Puri police station and informed authorities that her son had not returned home after leaving for school the previous day.

The mother further alleged that one of the arrested, Ajay Verma, her former live-in partner and a resident of Hansi, was involved in the abduction.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a search operation was launched, resulting in the successful rescue of the child and arrest of the alleged accused.

In a separate incident, on September 27, Delhi Police arrested a 19-year-old youth after a video of him firing an illegal weapon surfaced on social media. A country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession, officials said.

According to police, acting on specific input on September 26, a team of the Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS/NED), led by Inspector Yogesh Vashishta, laid a trap and apprehended the accused.

The accused was identified as Jamaal, son of Sarfaraz, resident of Subhash Mohalla, Bhajanpura, Delhi.

The official said that while monitoring social media platforms, a video appeared showing a person firing shots with a weapon. The individual was later identified, and leads were developed to track him.

During a cursory search, the police recovered one country-made pistol, one live cartridge, and two empty cartridges from Jamaal's possession.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered at the Bhajanpura police station. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, Delhi Police also recovered 3,580.4 kg of illegal firecrackers in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden. A family was using their residence as a godown. A man, his wife, and their son were caught red-handed while repacking crackers for supply, said the police.

The crackers were procured from Meerut, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad for high-profit sale in Delhi despite the Supreme Court ban. (ANI)

