New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): A missing four-year-old boy who was kidnapped from his home in Delhi was traced and safely rescued from Lucknow within eight hours, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sudhakar Singh (24), a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended from inside the Suhaildev Express train at Lucknow Railway Station.

According to officials, a PCR call regarding the kidnapping of a minor boy was received at Police Station Amar Colony on Sunday. During the investigation, it was revealed that the complainant's wife, Kanchan Gupta, had been in contact with the accused, Sudhakar Singh, through Instagram for approximately a year. The accused had earlier threatened to kidnap the couple's son if she refused to be with him.

According to the complainant, Pawan Gupta, he had seen Sudhakar Singh near his house around 1:00 PM on the day of the incident, but the accused fled. Later, at around 4:30 PM, he received a call from his wife informing him that Sudhakar Singh had allegedly kidnapped their son while the child was playing outside.

Following this, an FIR No. 557/25 was registered under sections 317(2)/140 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was immediately initiated. The police team launched a search operation and tracked the accused's movements through technical surveillance. After continuous efforts, the accused was traced and apprehended within eight hours from Lucknow Railway Station. The kidnapped child was safely recovered.

During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that he was on his way to his native village with the intention of using the child to pressure the mother into marrying him. (ANI)

