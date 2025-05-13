New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Delhi Police's North-West District Narcotics Squad has seized a total of 27.754 kilograms of ganja and arrested two individuals allegedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

The arrested accused have been identified as 25-year-old Shiv Nath Sahni and 48-year-old Pankaj Kumar, both residents of Jahangirpuri in the national capital.

The arrests were made following a well-planned and intelligence-based operation carried out by a special team of Delhi Police.

The operation was the result of sustained surveillance and field intelligence, which revealed the presence of a growing ganja distribution network in the Delhi-NCR region.

Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of North West District, said that the police team apprehended the two accused from Jahangirpuri on Monday, May 11 and recovered a large quantity of high-quality ganja from their possession.

Initial investigation suggests that the accused had recently entered the narcotics trade and were rapidly expanding their operations by establishing contacts with consumers and small-scale peddlers across various parts of the city. They were allegedly supplying contraband drugs on demand.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Jahangirpuri Police Station on Tuesday under relevant sections of 20 and 25 of the Act. The seizure is being seen as a serious blow to the local drug trafficking network and highlights the ongoing commitment of Delhi Police to curb the spread of narcotics, particularly among youth.

Further investigations are underway to trace the supply chain and identify other individuals connected to this racket. The police have also found leads indicating possible interstate connections, which are being thoroughly pursued.

The Delhi Police has urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any information related to drug trafficking. All such inputs will be handled confidentially. (ANI)

