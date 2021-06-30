By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police sent a notice to Twitter India regarding content on the microblogging website on child sexual abuse and pornographic material.

An FIR was filed and a notice was sent after a complaint was received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights regarding the availability of child sexual abuse and child pornographic material on Twitter.

The police also asked Twitter to remove the pornographic content and to share details of these accounts that had circulated it on the microblogging site.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy told ANI that an email has been sent to Twitter.

"We have sought details of accounts circulating such media and have asked Twitter to remove it," Roy said.

As per the Delhi Police, after registering an FIR, the CyPAD unit of the Delhi Police also wrote to Twitter seeking details of all links which had child sexual abuse material.

The NCPCR had asked the Delhi Police to register a criminal case after it noticed that CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) was freely available on the microblogging site. The CyPAD asked Twitter to give details of all accounts that were readily selling or hosting CSAMs.

It was yesterday that the Police had registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), IT Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Delhi police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal also confirmed the same saying, "Acting on the complaint received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, a case has been registered by Cyber Crime Unit and investigation has been taken up." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)