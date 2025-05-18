New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Delhi Police have solved a brutal murder case in Seelampur within 24 hours of the incident, apprehending five individuals, including three juveniles.

The incident took place on the night of May 16, 2025, when a Constable, during routine patrolling, discovered a young male lying in a pool of blood inside Central Park, Seelampur. He was found between a bench and a pathway and appeared to have suffered serious injuries.

The police team rushed to the spot, and the victim was immediately taken to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased was later identified as Rehan alias Seelampuriya, a resident of Maujpur, Delhi. A case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at PS Seelampur, and crime as well as forensic teams were called to collect evidence from the scene.

Under supervision of DCP North-East District, Hareshwar V Swami, the team launched an immediate investigation. Within hours, two adult suspects and one juvenile were apprehended. Based on CCTV footage, local intelligence, and inputs from the accused, two more juveniles were traced and taken into custody.

DCP North-East District, Hareshwar V. Swami said, During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they had been part of the same group involved in petty criminal activities. Tensions arose after the deceased began aligning with a rival group, leading to growing hostility. On the night of the incident, the accused lured deceased to the park under the pretense of resolving the matter.

When he resisted, they attacked him using stones, bricks, and a shaving blade, fatally injuring him before fleeing the scene.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Faiz alias Alli (23), Rahil alias Sahil (22) and three juveniles aged between 15 and 17 years from New Seelampur and Trilokpuri.

Further investigation is underway to examine their involvement in other criminal cases and to complete legal proceedings. (ANI)

