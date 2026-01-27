New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): The Delhi Police has solved a jewellery bag theft case and recovered stolen jewellery worth approximately Rs 20 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

An FIR under Section 303 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered on January 22 at Police Station Kashmere Gate Metro following a complaint over the theft of a jewellery bag. According to the complaint, the bag contained gold jewellery and other valuables worth around Rs 20 lakh.

During the investigation, the investigating team examined CCTV footage from Chandni Chowk Metro Station. The footage showed that a woman, wearing a pink jacket and black pants, allegedly taking the jewellery bag. She was further observed boarding a metro train heading towards Millennium City Centre.

Further analysis of internal CCTV footage at Barakhamba Metro Station showed that the same woman continued her journey and reached Noida Sector-52 Metro Station, according to the police. The footage showed her exiting the metro station through Gate No. 2.

During detailed scrutiny of the footage, it was noticed that the woman was carrying a shopping bag belonging to a shop named "Radhika Collection", located in Chandni Chowk Market. Acting on this crucial lead, the police contacted the shopkeeper at Radhika Collection, who provided information that helped the investigating team identify and track the accused.

Subsequently, the woman was apprehended and interrogated by officials. During questioning, she stated that she had visited Chandni Chowk Market along with her family members for shopping related to her cousin's marriage. She claimed that during the baggage scanning process at the metro station, she mistakenly picked up an additional bag and unknowingly carried it to her residence.

However, during interrogation, she failed to provide a satisfactory explanation for why she did not inform anyone or make any effort to return the bag after realising it did not belong to her.

Following her apprehension, the jewellery bag was recovered in a safe condition. Police confirmed a 100 per cent recovery of gold jewellery and other articles, collectively valued at approximately Rs 20 lakh. It was also verified that the accused has no previous criminal record.

Based on the facts and circumstances of the case and the accused's statement, police officials said that appropriate legal action will be taken against her under the relevant provisions of law. (ANI)

