New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Intensive patrolling, enhanced visibility and strict action against those indulging in drunk-driving are among the security measures taken by the Delhi Police for New Year celebrations, officials said on Wednesday.

A large number of personnel will be deployed at places with heavy footfall, including party hubs like Connaught Place, Chanakyapuri and Hauz Khas, they said.

Also Read | TVF Founder Arunabh Kumar Acquitted by Mumbai Court in 2017 Sexual Harassment Case.

The police at respective districts have already contacted the owners and managers of restaurants, hotels and pubs to ensure compliance with guidelines.

Elaborate security arrangements have been planned for the new year's eve across the national capital, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Chennai Shocker: Sister Dies of Heart Attack After Hearing About Brother’s Death Due to Kidney Ailment.

"Mobile patrolling vehicles have been deployed, pickets have been strengthened and checking of buses at terminals have been initiated.

"Mock drills are also being conducted so that we can check our preparedness for any contingency," the officer said.

Women personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes in heavy footfall areas, including markets, to ensure safety and security of women.

Strict action will be taken against those found indulging in eve-teasing or harassing women, officials said.

Anti-terror measures are also being taken to ensure that no untoward incident takes place and law and order is maintained, they said.

"We have already directed our staffs to conduct checking at bus terminals, railway stations. Vehicles are also being checked at important picket points and mobile police vehicles have been stationed with detailed patrolling plans.

"Quick Reaction Teams will also be stationed at important identified footfall areas across the city. Intense patrolling will also be done to ensure that there is no lawlessness or hooliganism and no ugly incident takes place in guise of celebration," said another senior police officer.

Besides this, foot patrolling is also being conducted frequently, the officer said.

"Police-public meetings are also being conducted to sensitize people. Special checkings are also being conducted at hotels and those part of our eyes and ears scheme have also been instructed to stay alert and inform police if they find anything suspicious in their respective areas," the officer said, adding that strict vigil will also be kept on supply and usage of drugs during parties.

A close watch is also being kept on smuggling of illicit liquor from adjoining states, police said, adding action will be taken against anyone found loitering without any business at night.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)