New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Police will destroy around 2,000 kg of contraband in Nilothi on Wednesday, officials said.

Under the Centre's 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' to eradicate the drug menace from Delhi/NCR, effective action is being taken against traffickers by Delhi Police, the police said.

Also Read | Sniffer Dog Orio Detects Drugs in Baggage of Ugandan Woman, Helps Custom Official Arrest Drug Smuggler at Chennai Airport (Watch Video).

The drugs seized during the campaign will be destroyed at an incinerator in Nilothi in the presence of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and members of committees for disposal of narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances at 10.30 am, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)