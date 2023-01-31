New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman who had left her in-laws home in north Delhi with her infant son to commit suicide was traced and reunited with her family on Tuesday, police said.

The matter was reported to police around 12 pm at northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar Police Station by the woman's mother, who said her daughter had left with her grandson because of her son-in-law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said that the information was immediately shared with the RWAs, MWAs, and technical team of the district.

Police mounted surveillance in Bharat Nagar and shared the information in several WhatsApp groups, she said.

"The team managed to successfully trace the lady from a park in Bharat Nagar. She was safe with her nine-month-old son, but in a disheartened condition," Rangnani said..

Women police staff counselled her and convinced her to go back home.

She told police that she had left her home due to domestic issues and told her mother before leaving home, the DCP said.

