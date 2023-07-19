New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): The Delhi Police is giving special training to Women commandos as 'markswomen' in the view of upcoming G-20 summit that will be held in New Delhi.

"Delhi Police will provide utmost security to the visiting delegates. So we are giving training to our women commandos," an official said.

According to Delhi Police senior officials so far 19 women SWAT commandos have successfully completed a one month course from the training team of the Indo Tibetan Border Police Force in Madhya Pradesh.

During June-July, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) trained 19 women commandos as 'markswomen' who will act as frontline security guard cum sharpshooter during all the events of G-20 summit to be held in New Delhi, officials said.

Officials said that the commandos were also given marks based on their performance. Constable Kiran stood first and secured 95 per cent marks, Constable Vaishali secured second position with 77.5 per cent marks and constable Kavita came third with 75 per cent marks.

Earlier on Monday, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, PK Mishra chaired the sixth meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency and called on all agencies to work in a “Whole of Government” approach, to make the G20 Summit a success.

The G20 Summit is slated to be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10, 2023. (ANI)

