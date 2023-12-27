New Delhi, December 27: A day after receiving a call about a 'blast' being heard near the Israel embassy, Delhi police have zeroed in on two 'suspects' after examining the CCTV footage. Officials have however not confirmed the duo's involvement in the same, sources said on Wednesday.

According to sources, two persons roaming near the Israel embassy on Tuesday evening have emerged as suspects in the alleged 'blast' incident. Bomb Blast Near Israel Embassy: Delhi Police Retrieve Abusive Letter, No Explosives Found So Far (Watch Videos).

"Two persons are seen roaming in the area in CCTV footage. Their role in the 'blast' call incident is not yet clear. We are trying to ascertain their identity and what were they doing in the area at the time of the call. Things will become clear only after their questioning," they said. Bomb Blast Scare at Israel Embassy Proves False Alarm, Say Delhi Police (Watch Video).

Now the police are examining CCTVs of nearby areas to find out as to how the two suspects reached there and which route they took. They are also trying to ascertain the identity of the two suspects.

Earlier, Delhi police found a letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the Israel Embassy on Tuesday evening in connection with the 'blast' call.

"A letter has been written in English to the Israeli Embassy in which threatening words are used. The group whose name is written on the letter is Sir Allah Resistance," said sources. Police are currently examining the letter and are yet to reveal details.

Delhi Police on Tuesday received a call that a 'blast' was heard near the Israel Embassy in the Chanakyapuri area, but officials said that nothing as such was found at the spot of the incident.

The call was received by the Delhi Fire Services at around 6 pm.

Soon, the Delhi police crime unit along with fire services and bomb disposal squad reached the spot. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also reached the spot.

"The sound of a blast was heard by a security guard standing there," FSL sources had said.

A security guard standing near the embassy said, "I heard a loud noise at around 5 pm. The noise was similar to a tyre burst. I also saw smoke going up near a tree."

In this regard, sources in the special cell have said that no such blast occurred here. Meanwhile, security in the area has been increased in the area, and police are monitoring through CCTV cameras.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)