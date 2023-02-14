New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Delhi Police's elite Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) unit will get a new look uniform on the force's 76th raising day on February 16, officials said on Tuesday.

They said the new uniform will "tactically" more suitable for the urban scenarios than the earlier uniform of the unit which comprises over 160 commandos including 40 female personnel.

The SWAT contingent will don the new uniform in the upcoming Delhi Police raising day parade. A total of 71 commandos including females will take part in the parade.

"By the end of February 2023, the entire SWAT unit of Delhi Police will be donned in the new uniform. The decision has been taken after great considerations taking into account the uniform pattern of sister anti-terrorist forces in other states and the elite NSG," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

