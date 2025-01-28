New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Former vice president Hamid Ansari cast his vote on Monday in the Delhi assembly elections from the comfort of his residence using the mobile postal ballot facility, officials said.

Introduced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the facility allows eligible electors to vote remotely through the Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS).

The ETPBS was designed to ensure that voters, even those away from their polling areas, could participate in elections. It builds on the existing postal ballot system, allowing voters to receive and return their ballots electronically.

On January 23, the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi launched the "Vote from Home" programme, aimed at senior citizens aged 85 and above, as well as people with disabilities.

This initiative was first introduced during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As of now, 6,399 senior citizens and 1,050 persons with physical disabilities have opted for this facility in Delhi.

As the February 5 voting date approaches, the political landscape in Delhi has become increasingly charged, with major political parties engaging in a war of words.

The elections will be held in a single phase, with the results to be announced on February 8. A total of 699 candidates are vying for the 70 assembly seats.

