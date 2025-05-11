New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Posters featuring slogans like "Indira Hona Aasan Nahi" and "India Misses Indira" were displayed outside the Congress headquarters on Sunday.

The posters come as a reminder of Indira Gandhi's strong leadership during a transformative period in India's history.

It also comes at a time India has been facing escalating tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 people.

Earlier on Saturday, Congress leader KC Venugopal recalled the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War.

In a post on X, Venugopal posted old images of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, captioning, "Being a developing country, we have our backbone straight, enough will and resources to fight all atrocities. Times have passed when any nation sitting 3-4 thousand miles away could give orders to Indians. India terribly misses Indira Gandhi ji today!"

The 1971 Indo-Pakistani War, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh, was a major event during Indira Gandhi's tenure as Prime Minister of India.

India provided crucial support to the independence movement in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), and the war began after Pakistan launched airstrikes on Indian airbases. Indira Gandhi's leadership was instrumental in India's victory and the birth of Bangladesh.

Congress leader Pawan Khera also posted images of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on X and captioned it, "India misses Indira."

On Saturday, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot posted old images of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on Facebook, captioning, "Indira Ji, today the whole country is remembering you..."

This came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart, and the two sides agreed to halt all military actions--on land, at sea, and in the air.

However, hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, following a call its DGMO made to his Indian counterpart, reports came of Pakistan violating the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Srinagar.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said this is a breach of the understanding and that India takes "very serious note of these violations."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Sunday with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and tri-services chiefs at his residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were also present at the meeting.

Indian Armed Forces' launch of Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, targeting nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (Pok).

This operation was a retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. (ANI)

