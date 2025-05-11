As the tensions between India and Pakistan continue to brew after ceasefire violations by the latter, posters heaping praises and remembering Former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi turned up outside Congress Headquarters in Delhi. The posters contained slogans like 'Indira Gandhi hona aasan nahi' and 'India misses Indira'. The video of the posters has gone viral on social media. India accused Pakistan of ceasefire violation hours after foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect late on Saturday, May 10. India Confirms Pakistan Violated Ceasefire Agreement, Says ‘Armed Forces Responding Adequately’ (Watch Video).

‘Indira Gandhi Hona Aasan Nahi’

#WATCH | Delhi | Posters with slogans 'Indira hona aasan nahi' and 'India misses Indira' can be seen outside the Congress headquarters. pic.twitter.com/u6598Gtpqj — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

