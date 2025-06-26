New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu visited the ailing former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Shibu Soren, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Thursday.

President Murmu met his son, and Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, and enquired about Shibu Soren's health.

Shibu Soren, who was serving as the president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, was elected as the 'Founder Patron' of the party in the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of JMM in April this year. Hemant Soren was elected as the new party president.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Sir Ganga Ram Cancer Centre in New Delhi and interacted with patients.

"President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the Sir Ganga Ram Cancer Center in New Delhi, which aims to provide comprehensive care to cancer patients. During the visit, the President witnessed the state-of-the-art facilities and interacted with the patients," President of India's X handle stated.

On Tuesday, President Murmu met Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi as a courtesy call. During the meeting, the Governor updated the President on the ongoing development projects in Sikkim and the public-focused initiatives being led by Raj Bhavan.

He also presented the President with a book titled "Utkarsh Yatra," which highlights the key programs, initiatives, and outreach activities undertaken by the Governor during his first six months in office. (ANI)

