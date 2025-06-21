New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Northern Railway on Friday handed over a Rs 1-crore cheque to the family of an employee who died in an accident earlier in the year.

"Sushil Lal, a loco pilot working in Moradabad Division of Northern Railway, passed away on March 11, 2025, in an accident," Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway (NR), said.

"The General Manager of NR Shri Ashok Kumar Verma handed over a cheque of Rs one crore to Lal's wife as accident insurance amount in addition to the settlement payment, ex-gratia amount by the Personnel Department of the Railways," he added.

According to Upadhyay, Verma had in January approved a special salary package scheme to provide a special insurance security cover to the workers' kin in case of an accidental death.

"Undoubtedly, life cannot be compensated, but financial help for the future of the family will be of great help. This initiative reflects the commitment of the Railways towards the welfare of railway employees," Upadhyay said.

