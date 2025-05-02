New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Three children and a woman died when a house collapsed in Delhi's Najafgarh following heavy rains in the national capital Friday morning, officials said.

"We received a call regarding a house collapse in Kharkari Nahar village in Najafgarh at 5.25 am. We deployed multiple teams on the spot and four people were rescued from the rubble," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead, he said.

"We have informed police about the matter," he added.

