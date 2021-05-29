New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): Delhi received a fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccine that includes 48,890 doses of Covaxin and 83,970 doses of Covishield from the Centre, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi on Saturday.

This stock of Covid vaccines was received on Friday evening, informed Atishi.

As per the Delhi Vaccination Bulletin issued on Saturday, the national capital has 3,87,010 doses of Covid vaccines including 50,770 are Covaxin doses and 3,36,240 are Covishield doses reserved for health care workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age.

The Covid vaccination stock of Covaxin will last for two days while that of Covishield will last for the next 14 days to inoculate health care workers, frontline workers and those above 45 years of age.

At present, the Covid vaccination drive for people aged 45 and above is being conducted at 717 sites of 495 centres. Meanwhile, government vaccination centres for the 18-44 age group have been closed for the past six days.

"The unlocking process has started in Delhi. Now only the youth will step out the most, and in such a situation, it is most important to have them vaccinated. Therefore, it is a request to the Centre that Delhi should be supplied vaccines as soon as possible," said Atishi.

According to the bulletin, a total of 31,183 people were vaccinated on Friday taking the total figure of vaccination in Delhi to 52,95,451.

With 956 fresh positive COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi's positivity rate further dropped to 1.19 per cent, which is the lowest since March 24.

The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks.

According to the Delhi government's health bulletin on Saturday, as many as 2,380 people recovered from the disease in the 24-hour period, while 122 people succumbed to the disease in the said period. (ANI)

