TP

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16: Luxury multi-designer destination Aza Fashions recently hosted an exclusive in-store showcase celebrating the launch of celebrated designer Rocky S's Rocky Star Summer Festive Collection 2026 at its flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai. The intimate evening brought together fashion enthusiasts, loyal patrons, and members of the designer's close circle for a special unveiling that celebrated craftsmanship, couture and the renewed creative partnership between the designer and the luxury retailer.

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The showcase marked a significant moment for both the designer and the brand, as Rocky Star returned to Aza in what he described as a meaningful "homecoming." With deep roots in Mumbai and a long-standing association with the city's fashion community, presenting his latest collection in Aza-- added a special emotional resonance to the evening. The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of the collection, a soft, feminine and elegant festive edit designed specifically for modern celebrations. It blends delicate craftsmanship with contemporary glamour, offering styles that are both celebratory and versatile for the summer festive season.

Commenting on his collection launch, designer Rocky S said, "Returning to Aza feels incredibly special to me. It's where part of my journey began, and coming back with a new collection feels like completing a beautiful circle. I am excited to share this moment and this collection with everyone who has supported my journey. This collection is soft, feminine and elegant. featuring beautiful prints and delicate embroidery. It's designed especially for the festive and wedding season. perfect for resort and destination celebrations

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Devangi Nishar Parekh, Managing Director of Aza Fashions added, "Rocky S has always brought a distinct perspective on glamour to Indian fashion. His work has shaped celebratory dressing for decades, while continuing to evolve with changing times. Aza was one of the first platforms to showcase Rocky's work, and we've shared a long association over the years. We're excited to present his Summer Festive collection at our Aza Bandra store; it's a celebration of craftsmanship, glamour, and modern Indian celebration fashion, which both our brands champion."

Aza Fashions has historically played an important role in championing India's most iconic designers and curating their creations for discerning clients. Rocky S was among the designers who began his retail journey with Aza in the early years of his label. The designer's return to the platform marks the revival of a creative partnership built on trust, legacy and a shared vision for contemporary Indian couture.

The collection features statement sarees, glamorous gowns and sculpted draped silhouettes crafted for festive occasions, summer weddings and evening celebrations. Crafted with lightweight fabrics suited to warmer climates, the designs combine intricate embellishments with fluid cuts that allow for effortless movement and elegance.

True to Rocky S's signature aesthetic, the pieces reflect intricate embellishments, dramatic silhouettes, and modern glamour. It seamlessly merges traditional Indian craftsmanship with contemporary couture sensibilities. The colour palette transitions gracefully between soft pastels, metallic tones and classic festive hues, creating pieces that feel both timeless and modern.

Beyond the collection launch, the event was designed to create an immersive retail experience for customers. Guests had the opportunity to interact directly with the designer, understand the inspirations behind the collection and explore the festive edit in a personalized luxury retail setting. The evening reinforced the growing role of experiential retail in luxury fashion -- where storytelling, designer interaction and curated environments enhance the overall shopping experience.

Seen attending the event were Ameesha Patel, Raveena Tandon, Manushi Chillar, Shama Sikander, Sussanne Khan, Sophie Choudry, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber, Giorgia Andriani, Reshma Bombaywala, Avni Gupta, Abel Biju, Monica D'souza, Parul Yadav, Pooja Chopra, Rahul Jhangiani, Ruhi Singh, Samita Bangargi, Shevam Singh, Shubham Sharma, Arslan Goni and several others.

For Aza Fashions, the showcase reflects its continued commitment to creating meaningful fashion moments that connect designers with their audiences. By hosting exclusive launches and in-store experiences, Aza continues to strengthen its position as one of India's leading luxury multi-designer destinations, known for its carefully curated portfolio of celebrated designers and couture labels. Over the years, Aza has played a pivotal role in presenting iconic designers to fashion-forward clients, while offering customers access to some of the most sought-after creations in Indian couture.

With the unveiling of the Rocky Star Summer Festive Collection 2026, Aza Fashions once again reaffirmed its reputation as a curator for luxury fashion, where craftsmanship, glamour and contemporary design come together to create memorable fashion moments.

About Aza Fashions

Aza is India's premier destination for luxury fashion, curating the finest in bridal, couture, and ready-to-wear collections for men and women. Founded by Dr. Alka Nishar and helmed by Devangi Nishar Parekh, Aza showcases leading designers like Anamika Khanna, Tarun Tahiliani, and Rimple & Harpreet Narula, Amit Aggarwal, and Seema Gujral, as well as trending labels and emerging talent discovered by Aza. With 13 boutiques across Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Surat, as well as a global e-commerce website and App, Aza offers personalized styling, seamless service, and worldwide shipping to over 75 countries--bringing Indian craftsmanship to a global stage. In 2025, Aza expanded into fine lab-grown diamond jewellery, with the launch of the brand Araiya by Aza.

For more information, visit: www.azafashions.com

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Jacqueline Patel

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