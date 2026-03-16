PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 16: Travel Trade News (TTN) has been announced as the official media partner for the prestigious Karnataka Business Awards 2026, scheduled to take place on 7th May 2026 at the iconic Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The awards ceremony is one of the most anticipated business events in the state, recognizing outstanding entrepreneurs, startups, and organizations for their excellence and contributions to Karnataka's business ecosystem.

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In addition, TTN Connect Magazine will serve as the official magazine partner for the event, featuring exclusive stories, interviews, and special coverage highlighting the achievements of award winners and industry leaders.

As the official media partner, Travel Trade News will provide extensive coverage of the event, including pre-event promotions, exclusive interviews, live updates, and post-event highlights across its digital platforms and social media channels.

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Organized by the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce, the Karnataka Business Awards 2026 will bring together prominent business leaders, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and dignitaries from across the country to celebrate innovation, leadership, and excellence across multiple sectors.

Speaking about the partnership, Abdul Musaddiq, President of the Karnataka Traders Chamber of Commerce, said, "We are delighted to have Travel Trade News as our official media partner and TTN Connect as our magazine partner for the Karnataka Business Awards 2026. Media plays a vital role in highlighting the achievements of entrepreneurs and organizations that contribute to economic growth. Through this collaboration, we aim to give wider visibility to inspiring success stories and celebrate the spirit of entrepreneurship in Karnataka."

About Travel Trade News:

Travel Trade News is an award-winning digital news platform based in Bengaluru, delivering the latest updates, insights, and developments from the travel, tourism, aviation, hospitality, and business sectors. The platform connects industry professionals and promotes important events, initiatives, and success stories across the travel and trade ecosystem.

About TTN Connect:

TTN Connect Magazine is a premium platform that highlights inspiring success stories, industry insights, and achievements of entrepreneurs, business leaders, and organizations from diverse sectors. Along with the magazine, TTN Connect also hosts conferences and awards aimed at connecting leaders, encouraging knowledge sharing, and celebrating excellence across industries.

For more details, visit:

https://traveltradenews.world

https://ttnconnect.world

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