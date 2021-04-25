New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Delhi recorded 350 COVID-19 deaths and 22,933 cases with a positivity rate of 30.21 percent on Sunday, even as hospitals across the city continued to send out SOS calls for oxygen supply.

This is the fourth day on the trot that Delhi has recorded over 300 deaths due to coronavirus.

It had reported 357 fatalities, the highest so far since the pandemic began a year ago, on Saturday, 348 on Friday and 306 on Thursday, according to government data.

The city had recorded 24,103 cases on Saturday, 24,331 on Friday, 26,169 on Thursday, and 24,638 on Wednesday.

The positivity rate was 32.27 per cent on Saturday, 32.43 on Friday, 36.24 on Thursday -- the highest so far -- 31.28 on Wednesday and 32.82 on Tuesday.

The capital has registered over 2.24 lakh cases and 2,455 deaths due to the deadly disease in the last 10 days.

With the fresh cases reported Sunday, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to 10,27,715 and the death toll due to the disease stands at 14,248, the health bulletin said.

The tally of active cases in the city has climbed to 94,592 from 93,080 a day ago.

Also, a significant number of patients, 21,071, recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the Sunday evening bulletin said.

A total of 75,912 tests, including over 30,000 rapid-antigen tests, were conducted in the said period, it added.

A total of 69,677 vaccine doses were administered to people in the said period and the beneficiaries included 47,960 who took the first dose.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 27,366 from 24,802 the day before.

