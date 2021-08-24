New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Delhi on Tuesday saw 39 fresh coronavirus cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.06 per cent, according to the city government's health bulletin.

It said 112 cases pertaining to previous weeks were added on the ICMR portal by Mandoli prisons, it said.

Also Read | Today Maharashtra’s Maha Vikas Aghadi Took a Condemnable Step… Shiv Sena and Its … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

According to the bulletin, 114 people were discharged in the city in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases stand at 14,37,485, of which 14,11,995 people have either recovered, been discharged or have migrated out.

Also Read | Punjab Congress Crisis: Demand to ‘Replace’ CM Amarinder Singh Gains Momentum Within Party Again Ahead of Assembly Polls 2022.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 25,079 and the case fatality rate at 1.74 per cent, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)