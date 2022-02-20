New Delhi, February 20: Delhi on Sunday reported 570 new COVID-19 cases and four fatalities with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent. The Delhi Government in its COVID-19 health bulletin said that of the 570 cases, 92 positive cases pertaining to earlier weeks were added on the ICMR portal yesterday. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 54,614 and there are 2,545 active cases in the metropolitan city.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi reported 730 recoveries. With this, the total recoveries climbed to 18,27,425. With four more deaths due to the virus, the death toll reached 26,101. The case fatality rate is at 1.41 per cent.

The national capital has so far recorded 18,56,071 positive cases of COVID-19. The cumulative positivity rate is 5.16 per cent. As per government data, Delhi has 8,583 containment zones. In COVID dedicated hospital, the bed occupancy is at 1.73 per cent, in COVID Care Centres it is 0.32 per cent and in COVID Health Centres it is 0.51 per cent. Mumbai Records 167 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death.

A total of 1,742 COVID positive patients are in home isolation. In the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, 80,310 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of these, 10,018 took their first dose and 65,755 took their second dose.

The number of beneficiaries in 15 to 17 age group who were vaccinated in last 24 hours is 36,345. The cumulative number of children in this age group is 13,64,257. Total 3,85,530 precaution doses have also been given to the eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 4,537 precaution doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

