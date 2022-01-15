New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Delhi recorded a dip in new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day with 20,718 fresh infections cases being reported in the national capital at a positivity rate of 30.64 per cent which is the highest after May 1 last year.

As many as 67,624 tests inlcuding 54,141 RTPCR/CBNAAT/Tue NAT and 13,483 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The positive rate recorded in the city today was the highest after May 1 last year when it was at 31.61 per cent.

The decline in the COVID-19 cases coincides with the dip number of tests in the past two days. When Delhi, on January 13 this year, reported 28,867 new cases, the highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, 98,832 tests were conducted. A day later on January 14, as many as 79,578 tests were done in which 24,383 samples were detected COVID-19 positive.

However, COVID-19 positivity remained above 30 per cent in the past two days.

As per the bulletin by the Delhi government on Saturday, the active caseload in the city mounted to 93,407. So far, a total of 16,91,684 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital.

Currently, as many as 69,554 COVID-19 patients are under home isolation and only 2,518 have been admitted to hospitals for treatment. Out of these 2,518 hospitalized patients, 2,170 belong to Delhi and 348 belong to other states.

A total of 19,554 people have been recovered from COVID-19 and the cumulative recoveries have gone up to 15,72,942 at present.

Thirty people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 25,335, the health bulletin informed.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 1,29,538 beneficiaries were administered COVID-19 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours while the total number of beneficiaries vaccinated stands at 2,83,68,847 in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister said cases peak has arrived and it seems like cases have begun to slow down.

"Today, Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000-positivity rate will be around 30 per cent; hospital admission rate hasn't risen in past 5-6 days. This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant," said Jain during a press conference in New Delhi.

On being asked when will the peak of the fifth wave in Delhi come, he said, "Cases peak has arrived, let's see when the decline begins...seems like cases have begun to slow down".

Meanwhile, India recorded 2,68,833 fresh COVID-19 cases and 402 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)

