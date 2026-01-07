New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The national capital is currently experiencing cold weather conditions and recorded its first 'cold day' of the season.

Maximum temperatures in areas like Palam and Lodi Road have been recorded in a narrow range of 13°C to 16°C. It marks the onset of a winter spell as it is the first day of such conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these cold day conditions are likely to persist through tomorrow, suggesting no immediate relief for residents from the cold.

According to IMD, a 'cold day' is defined as a day when the maximum temperature is between 4.5 and 6.4 degrees below the seasonal norm. If temperatures fall 6.5 degrees below the normal range for the season, it is labelled a severe cold day.

Meanwhile, a thick layer of smog continued to blanket the National Capital on Tuesday, with air quality remaining in the 'poor' category across several parts of the city, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 288, placing it in the 'poor' category. Several hotspots recorded even higher pollution levels, with Anand Vihar at 343, RK Puram at 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 313, Dwarka at 307, Ashok Vihar at 302 and ITO at 286.

AQI in ITO was recorded at 281, classified as poor by the CPCB. Some areas reported relatively better air quality in the moderate category, with Bawana at 194 and IGI Airport at 185. Some areas, however, reported comparatively better air quality in the 'moderate' category. Bawana recorded an AQI of 194, while IGI Airport recorded 185, according to CPCB data.

All actions under Stages I & II of the extant Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) are to remain in force in NCR.

As per the official order, GRAP-I and II will continue in view of the winter season when weather conditions are not favourable, and to ensure that AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under GRAP-I & II strictly. (ANI)

