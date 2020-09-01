New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The national capital on Tuesday morning recorded its air quality in the "good" category, with experts attributing it to favourable wind speed and good rains last month.

The city recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 48 at 9 am.

AQI between 0 and 50 is considered safe, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor. At 301-400, it is considered very poor and 401-500 falls in the severe category. The air quality above 500 is severe as well as in the emergency category.

On Monday, it recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41 which was the lowest since the Central Pollution Control Board started maintaining air quality records in 2015.

It was the fifth "good" day in terms of air quality this year.

AQI values were 45, 50, 50 and 45 on March 28, August 13, August 20 and August 24, respectively.

The AQI value remained between 50 and 70 on most days in August.

A CPCB official said the improvement in air quality can be attributed to favourable weather -- good wind speed and rainfall and curbs due to COVID-19 pandemic.

