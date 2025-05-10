New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius, 0.7 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light rain for Saturday, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 37 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in the capital was recorded at 65 per cent at 8:30 am on Saturday.

The air quality was recorded in the "moderate" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 179, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

