New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Delhi on Friday settled three notches above normal at 26.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The humidity levels fluctuated between 66 per cent and 34 per cent during the day.

The weather department has forecast a cloudy sky for Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle around 27 degrees and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average air quality in Delhi was recorded in the ‘moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 134, as per official data.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good," 51 and 100 "satisfactory," 101 and 200 "moderate," 201 and 300 "poor," 301 and 400 "very poor," and 401 and 500 "severe."

