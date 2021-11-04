New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, normal for this time of the season, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The weather office said the city is likely to witness mainly clear skies during the day, and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 29 degrees Celsius.

The department has predicted that the mercury is likely to drop by a few notches over the next two-three days with the wind direction changing to northwesterly.

Northwesterly winds are cold and blow from the Himalayas towards the plains.

The minimum temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees Celsius in the next two days, IMD officials predicted.

The weather office said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 88 per cent.

