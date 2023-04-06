New Delhi, April 6: The minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday settled at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 57 per cent.

Generally cloudy skies and light rain is expected during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update: National Capital To Witness Mostly Sunny Days for Next 7 Days, Says IMD.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 148 which is in the moderate category. Delhi Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorms Lash Parts of Delhi-NCR; Traffic Woes Likely Today (Watch Videos).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

