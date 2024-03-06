New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Chilly weather prevailed over Delhi on Wednesday as the city recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The capital registered a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday as well. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 9.5 degrees Celsius.

"In the first week of March, the minimum temperature has been consistently settling at 9 degrees Celsius for the past three days," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city is likely to experience a generally cloudy sky during the day, the IMD said, adding that the maximum temperature is also likely to dip to around 23 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The relative humidity stood at 72 per cent at 9 am, according to the IMD's data.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the "moderate" category with a reading of 120 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

