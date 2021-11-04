New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Delhi recorded 40 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent on Thursday, while no new fatality due to coronavirus was reported in the city, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases stood at 14,40,003. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Also Read | Earthquake in Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi Dials CM Bhupendra Patel To Take Stock of Situation Post-Earthquake Near Dwarka.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,091. The national capital has not reported any death due to COVID-19 so far this month. It reported four COVID-19 deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate was 0.08 per cent on Thursday, according to the latest health bulletin.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: 37 kg Firecrackers Seized in Delhi's Govindpuri, 2 Held.

A total of 51,256 tests -- 41,040 RT-PCR tests and 10,216 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Wednesday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.08 per cent.

On Tuesday, 34 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

On October 18, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 per cent. This was the lowest daily cases count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, as per official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to official figures.

The number of fresh cases have shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain recently had said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

The number of active cases decreased to 303 on Thursday from 320 a day before, according to the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 146 on Thursday while it was 149 a day before, and the number of containment zones stood at 109, up from 100 on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)