New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): The ambitious CCTV project in Delhi, initiated by the previous government, has come under scrutiny following the discovery of significant lapses.

Out of the 2.64 lakh CCTV cameras installed across 70 assembly constituencies, over 32,000 have been found non-functional, while more than 15,000 cameras remain uninstalled. In several areas, the number of installed cameras falls far short of the approved count.

In response, the current government has announced a comprehensive technical audit of the entire project to pinpoint deficiencies and establish accountability.

Meanwhile, on March 19, the Delhi government's anti-corruption branch (ACB) registered a case against AAP leader and former MLA Satyendar Jain, alleging corruption and bribery in connection with the Rs 571 crore CCTV project for the national capital.

According to Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) and Head of ACB, the liquidated damages worth Rs 16 crore were allegedly arbitrarily waived by receiving a bribe of Rs 7 crore.

An FIR was registered against former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Jain under section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, after receiving previous approval from the competent authority.

ACB said, "Bribery of Rs 7 crore was allegedly arranged to be paid to Satyendra Jain to waive off the Rs 16 crore penalty for delays in CCTV installation."

Despite previous delays, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) received additional orders for another 1.4 lakh cameras under the project. The bribe was allegedly paid through contractors who benefited from the additional orders.

According to officials, the project was allegedly carried out in a "shoddy manner", with many cameras being dysfunctional even at the time of project handover.

Moreover, payments were artificially inflated to accommodate the bribes involving

different vendors.

ACB has already examined a BEL officer, who confirmed the allegations and provided a detailed account of the complaint.

Documents from PWD and BEL are being scrutinised for further evidence. (ANI)

