New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): A total of 134 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data released on Monday.

The national capital recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, and 23 cases of dengue were reported this month till June 25.

According to the report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), till June 25 no deaths have been reported this year due to due to the disease.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.

Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.

In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.

Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.

In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people had died in the city reported. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.

The national capital also reported 24 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year. (ANI)

