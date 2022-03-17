New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Delhi reported 148 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

The health department said in a bulletin that the total count of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has gone up to 18,63,493. The positivity rate stands at 0.47 per cent.

Also Read | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says 'Keeping Armed Forces Ready at All Times Our Top Priority'.

The bulletin said 157 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 18,36,738. With one death in the last 24 hours, the death toll has gone up to 26,145.

Delhi has 610 active COVID-19 cases, of which 428 are currently in home isolation.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War Latest Updates: 21 Killed, 25 Injured in Shelling of Merefa in Kharkiv Oblast; ESA Suspends Russian-European Mars Mission Over Ukraine Invasion.

As a part of the nationwide vaccination drive, a total of 24,177 vaccination doses were administered during the last 24 hours, of which 6,412 people received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while 15,955 people received their second dose.

A total of 1,810 precaution doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the national capital, taking the cumulative tally of beneficiaries of the precaution dose to 4,36,166. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)