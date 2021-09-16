New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): Delhi recorded 28 new COVID-19 cases and 22 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi government health bulletin, one death was reported due to the disease. The city had not reported COVID-19 death for the past eight days.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2021: EAM Dr S Jaishankar Likely To Hold Discussions With Chinese Counterpart Wang Yi in Tajikistan.

There are 409 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

The total number of cases in the national capital has gone up to 14,38,373, of which 14,12,880 have recovered while 25,084 people succumbed to the viral infection. The fatality rate in the city is 1.74 per cent.

Also Read | Nokia G10 Smartphone With MediaTek Helio G25 SoC Launched; Priced in India at Rs 12,149.

The daily positivity rate in the city is at 0.04 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate is at 5.38 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 49,734 COVID tests were conducted in the city taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 2,67,47,181.

According to the official data, there are 94 containment zones in Delhi.

As many as 1,54,73,959 COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Delhi so far. Out of this, 1,09,10,474 beneficiaries have received a single dose of the COVID vaccine while 45,63,485 people have received both shots. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)