New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Marking a sudden hike in the number of positive cases, the national capital has reported 429 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Sunday.

The national capital currently has 1,395 active Covid cases, with the infection rate at 16.09 per cent, the bulletin stated.

Further, according to the bulletin, as many as 2,667 swab samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which 429 tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of 4,07,95,327 Covid tests have been conducted so far.

It stated further that a total of 249 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,82,816.

On April 1, the national capital reported 416 new Covid cases and one death in the last 24 hours, the highest in over seven months. The positivity rate also jumped to 14.37 per cent.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is fully prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and added that wearing face masks has not been made mandatory as yet.

Kejriwal had said after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review the Covid-19 preparations in the city.

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to face any eventuality. He noted that Delhi has seen an increase in Covid -19 cases in the last 15 days but there is no need to worry now.

Kejriwal said that 42 cases of Covid-19 were found on March 15 which went up to 295 cases on March 30.

"We tried to understand the sudden jumps in the daily covid cases. There is a total of 932 active cases till now, and a total of 2363 Covid tests were conducted on March 30," the Delhi Chief Minister had said.

"There is no need to worry right now but we are taking the necessary steps on time. Till now three deaths have been confirmed, two deaths on Wednesday and one death before that," the CM said adding that these deaths could probably be due to comorbidities and COVID-19 incidentals.

Kejriwal's meeting came against the backdrop of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city over the past two weeks. (ANI)

