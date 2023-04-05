New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI): The national capital has reported 509 new Covid cases with a sudden jump in the positivity rate at 26.54 per cent, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Wednesday.

A total of 4,08,02,157 Covid tests have been conducted so far, it said.

It stated further that 424 Covid patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,83,736.

On April 4, Delhi reported 521 Covid cases, however, the positivity rate was 15.64 per cent.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,435 fresh COVID-19 infections were reported across the country in the last 24 hours, a significant jump from Tuesday's tally of 3038 cases, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

It is the highest single-day rise in the last nearly six months, the ministry said.

India's active Covid caseload currently stands at 23,091 with a daily positivity rate of 3.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The COVID-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on April 1 to 3,824 on April 2 and 3,641 on April 3 and 3038 on April 4.

Notably, the COVID-empowered groups' review meeting was held in Delhi on Wednesday, said official sources.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the national capital is fully prepared to handle the spread of coronavirus and added that wearing face masks has not been made mandatory as yet.

Kejriwal had said after chairing a meeting of senior officials to review the Covid-19 preparations in the city.

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said that the Delhi government is monitoring the Covid-19 situation and is prepared to face any eventuality. He noted that Delhi has seen an increase in Covid -19 cases in the last 15 days but there is no need to worry now.

"There is no need to worry right now but we are taking the necessary steps on time. Till now three deaths have been confirmed, two deaths on Wednesday and one death before that," the CM said adding that these deaths could probably be due to comorbidities and COVID-19 incidentals.

Kejriwal's meeting came against the backdrop of a spurt in coronavirus cases in the city over the past two weeks. (ANI)

