New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The national capital reported 66 COVID-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With the new cases, the overall infection tally in the city climbs to 14,35,910. Of this, over 14.10 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

The death toll now stands at 25,043.

On Saturday, Delhi reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero deaths.

On Friday, the city had reported 58 cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and one fatality.

