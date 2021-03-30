New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Delhi has reported 992 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Delhi health bulletin, the total count of cases has gone up to 6,60,611 and the death toll stands at 11,016.

The bulletin said 1,591 people have recovered from the disease and the total number of recoveries in the national capital stands at 6,42,166.

Delhi has 7,429 active COVID-19 cases. The positivity rate in the national capital was reported at 2.70 per cent in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)