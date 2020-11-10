New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The Delhi Police received a forensic report of the chemical bottles seized from the residence of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain after the northeast Delhi riots, police said on Monday.

The chemical was found to be acidic and the videos of Hussain on the rooftop were also not doctored, the report said.

In the report, it is mentioned that the chemical substances sent to lab were acidic and lethal for human body, police said.

The mobile clips in which Hussain was seen leading a group involved in riots from his terrace were also sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The FSL reports find the clips undoctored, they said.

Hussain has been arrested in several cases, including IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder case.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

