New Delhi [India], October 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court would hear on October 27 pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider and Shifa Ur Rehman challenging the Delhi High Court order which denied them bail in the UAPA case linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and NV Anjaria would hear the matter on Monday.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Calendar: When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, Usha Arghya? From Chhath Dates to Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi, Here's Everything To Know.

Earlier, the bench had issued a notice to the Delhi police in response to their pleas.

The Delhi High Court on September 2 denied bail to Imam, Khalid, and seven others: Mohd Saleem Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman, Athar Khan, Meeran Haider, Shadab Ahmed, Abdul Khalid Saifi, and Gulfisha Fatima.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2025 Special Trains: North Eastern Railway Announces 186 Additional Trains to Enhance Passenger Comfort During Chhath Mahaparv.

On September 2, the bail plea of another accused, Tasleem Ahmed, was rejected by a different High Court bench.

Delhi Police had opposed their bail pleas, saying it was not a case of spontaneous riots but a case where riots were "planned well in advance" with a "sinister motive and well-thought-out conspiracy".

The High Court had observed that prima facie, the role of Imam and Khalid in the entire conspiracy was "grave", having delivered inflammatory speeches on communal lines to "instigate mass mobilisation of members of the Muslim community."

They sought bail from the apex court in the larger conspiracy case under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020.

In 2020, the Delhi police had arrested Imam under the UAPA and named him as the main conspirator behind the Delhi riots case.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)