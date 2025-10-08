New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Delhi riots larger conspiracy case accused Umar Khalid's counsel argued before the Karkardooma Court on Wednesday that his client was not present at the alleged "main conspiratorial meeting" on January 8, 2020. It is alleged by the Delhi Police that on the basis of this meeting, the entire "conspiracy" was planned. The court is currently hearing arguments on framing charges, with Umar Khalid and 17 others facing accusations under the UAPA.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai listed the matter for further arguments.

During the arguements, senior advocate Tridip Pais, counsel for Umar Khalid, argued that the main meeting in which Umar Khalid had supposedly conspired, he was not even present in the same.

While advancing his arguements, the senior counsel relied upon the call details records (CDRs) of all the accused persons who were allegedly present in this meeting.

He argued that the meeting in question was held a month and a half before the riots occurred. "All the timings may be seen. Compare them. The accused persons couldn't have met," the counsel said.

Senior advocate Pais submitted that, according to an analysis of CDR charts, they (accused) weren't even there at the meeting.

It was also submitted that there is no recovery from Umar Khalid, and there are no allegations of receiving or raising funds.

He also referred to the statements of the protected witness 'Saturn' during arguments. He argued that the alleged meeting was held on January 8. Umar Khalid was interrogated on May 21. His statement was recorded on September 27, after his arrest.

Delhi Police have already argued on the point of charges. The accused persons are now arguing the point of framing the charge. There are 18 accused persons, including Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Gulfisha Fatima, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Safoora Jargar, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Meeran Haider, Athar Khan, Shifa Ur Rehman and others. (ANI)

