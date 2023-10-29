New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): President of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe flagged off the 'Run For Unity' at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday morning at 5 am as part of the Delhi Half Marathon 2023.

Ahead of the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, which is celebrated on October 31, a 'Run for Unity' programme was organised on Tuesday.

The marathon aims to invoke the feeling of peace and harmony among the fellow citizens of the country.

Every year, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day.

Earlier this month a 25-member team of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) participated in the Delhi Half Marathon 2023 to promote the cause of safe and secure travel on trains for women.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950. He was a senior Congress leader and is remembered for the unification of India's over 550 princely states into a single country. He strongly voiced his views on women's empowerment. (ANI)

