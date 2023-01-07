New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The National Capital on Saturday woke up to a cold and fog with the minimum temperature at Safdarjung and Lodhi Road.

According to the Meteorological Department data, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. A minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road.

These are the lowest temperatures in the respective areas this season, stated IMD.

Meanwhile, passengers are likely to face inconvenience as over 32 long-distance trains are running behind their schedule by up to seven hours or more due to fog and bad weather conditions.

According to officials of Northern Railway, Prayagraj-New Delhi Humsafar Express, Saharsa- New Delhi Vaishali Superfast Express, Rewa -Anand Vihar Terminal Superfast Express, Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express, MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express, and Hyderbad Deccan Nampally - New Delhi Telangana Express were running late by up to 1:30 hours.

While Darbhanga - New Delhi Clone Special, Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express, Ayodhya Cantt- Delhi Express, Rajgir-New Delhi Sharmjeevi Superfast Express, JayNagar- Amritsar Clone Special, Visakhapatnam- New Delhi Andhra Pradesh Express, Hyderbad Deccan Nampally - Hazrat Nizamuddin Dakshin Superfast Express, and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar- Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Superfast Express was running late by 2:30 hours.

The officials added that Puri- New Delhi Purushottam Express, Gaya- New Delhi Mahabodhi Express, and Barauni-New Delhi Clone Special, were late by 3:30 hours.

Malda Town -Delhi Farakka Express, Gorakhpur-Bathinda Gorakhdham Superfast Express, Amzamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyaat Superfast Express, Pratapgarh-Delhi Padmavat Express, Lucknow Charbagh- New Delhi AC Superfast Express, Vasco-da-Gama-Hazrat Nizamuddin Goa Express, and Rani Kamlapati- Hazrat Nizamuddin Shaan-E-Bhopal Superfast Express were running late by 1:00 hours.

While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Amritsar Express, Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, and MGR Chennai Central -New Delhi Grand Trunk Express are late by 3:00 hours.

The officials added that Raxaul-Anand Vihar Terminal Sadbhavana Express, Raigarh-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Jabalpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Gondwana Express, Manikpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Uttar Pardesh Sampark Kranti Express, and Amritsar-Bilaspur Chhattisgarh

Express is late by 5:30, 4:00, 6:00, 2:00, and 7:00 hours respectively.

Cold wave conditions and the dense fog is being witnessed all over North India and according to the India Metrological Department (IMD), similar conditions will continue in the first half of the next week as well.

Meanwhile, dense fog engulfed Delhi this morning, leading to reduced visibility. (ANI)

