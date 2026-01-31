Telangana CM Reddy and his cohort of 62 students at the Harvard Kennedy School (Photo:Telangana CMO)

Boston [United States], January 31 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with 62 students, has successfully completed the executive education program "Leadership in the 21st Century" at the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States.

The program, which was held from January 25 to 30, saw participants engage in intensive classroom sessions from 7 am to 6 pm daily, braving temperatures as low as -15 to -24 degrees Celsius

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Meets With Oman FM Badr Albusaidi in New Delhi, Discusses Key Issues Including Trade, Minerals and Regional Development.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy received a certificate from the faculty after completing the program.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister interacted with a group of predominantly Indian students from Harvard Business School during his visit to the Harvard University campus, following an invitation extended by the students.

Also Read | Will Stock Market Be Open or Closed on Budget 2026 Day? Know If Trading Will Happen on NSE and BSE on Sunday, February 1.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO), after completing his academic engagements, the Chief Minister engaged in an informal yet insightful discussion, understanding the students' career paths and challenges while sharing his own mantra for success.

Highlighting the vision and key features of Telangana Rising, Revanth Reddy encouraged the students to leverage their global networks and talent to contribute to India's growth story and invited them to serve as brand ambassadors for Hyderabad and Telangana, according to the Telangana CMO.CM Reddy is attending the "Leadership: 21st Century" program at Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, becoming the first CM in Independent India to enrol for a programme in the Ivy League.

According to the release, Reddy is attending the classes in a Harvard programme from January 25 to 31. The CM will be stationed on the Kennedy School campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in a class featuring students from over 20 countries across five continents.

During the programme, Reddy will attend classes and complete assignments, submit "homework," and participate in group projects alongside fellow global participants.

The release said that this programme is chaired by Prof. Tim O'Brien and directed by Prof. Karen Morrissey. The curriculum is designed to analyse case studies from various parts of the world and across different eras of history, with participant groups tasked with solving and presenting solutions in a classroom setting.

Upon completion, the Telangana CM will receive a program course certification from Harvard, marking the first time in Indian history that a sitting Chief Minister has achieved such a distinction. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)