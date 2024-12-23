New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The Delhi government Directorate of Education has directed that schools ensure strict admission procedures, and verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrollment.

A circular issued on Monday stated that every year, several lakh students apply for admission to Government Schools.

"Schools must ensure strict admission procedures, verification of students' documentation to prevent illegal Bangladeshi migrants' enrollment, implementation of greater scrutiny to detect and prevent unauthorized admissions of illegal Bangladeshi migrants in particular," as per the circular.

"All the heads of government, government-aided and unaided recognized private schools of DoE are directed to ensure that when admitting migrant children into schools, it is essential to follow a thorough careful process to ensure that all necessary documentation is submitted, verified and handled properly," it added.

They are further directed that in case of any doubt, the matter must be referred to the local police and revenue authority, it mentioned. Schools have been directed to submit a weekly report.

Earlier in the month, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued an order to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrant children in schools and to ensure that no illegal Bangladeshi migrants are issued birth certificates.

Union MoS Harsh Malhotra on Saturday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is giving patronage to Bangladeshi Migrants just for the sake of votes.

"The BJP has been saying that the leaders of AAP are giving patronage to illegal Bangladeshi migrants just for the sake of a vote bank. Now when the public of Delhi has become aware of it, they are raising this issue," Malhotra told ANI.

Meanwhile, in a decisive step to curb the rising number of illegal Bangladeshi intruders in the capital, Delhi Police conducted a comprehensive operation in the E-44 Jhuggis of New Seemapuri on December 12.

Acting under the directives of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, who has set a two-month timeline to identify and expel illegal intruders, police teams visited multiple slums, verifying residents' identity documents. (ANI)

