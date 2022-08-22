New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): The national capital reported 625 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, another drop in the infections in comparison to yesterday, according to a bulletin by the Delhi Health Department on Monday.

The city had reported 942 fresh infections yesterday with a case positivity rate of 7.25 per cent which increased to 9.27 per cent today.

The active cases in the city dropped to 4,645 from 5,559 yesterday.

According to the bulletin, 1,114 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city to 19,63,376.

Seven patients succumbed to the virus. The death toll in the city rose to 26,427.

A total of 6,744 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As many as 25,738 beneficiaries were administered COVID vaccines during this period. Cumulatively, 3,62,42,820 doses of vaccines have been jabbed so far. (ANI)

