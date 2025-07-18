New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Several areas of Delhi experienced rainfall on Friday, with light showers predicted to persist in the coming hour, according to the weather department.

Weather forecasts indicate that light rain and a cloudy sky are expected for Saturday as well.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's base weather station, recorded 7.3 mm of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)

Palam recorded 2.8mm, Lodhi Road 9.5mm, Ridge 5.6 mm, Aya Nagar 1.5 mm, Pragati Maidan 9.5 mm, and Pusa registered 7.5 mm of rainfall, the IMD data read.

The highest 24-hour rainfall was logged at Palam with 17.2 mm. Ridge station recorded 10.4 mm, Ayanagar received 8 mm, Najafgarh measured 13.5 mm, and Pusa noted 12.5 mm. Janakpuri and Narela recorded the least rainfall, with 3 mm and 0.5 mm, respectively.

The maximum temperature across most parts of the city remained below average.

Safdarjung recorded a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius, which is one degree below the seasonal average. Palam registered 33.3 degrees Celsius, while Ridge and Lodhi Road recorded highs of 33.1 and 33.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Ayanagar was the coolest at 32.4 degrees Celsius, which is 2.9 degrees below normal, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 23.6 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees below normal. Both Palam and Ridge logged a minimum temperature of 23.4 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity levels varied between 80 per cent at 8.30 am and 100 per cent at 5.30 pm.

The IMD predicts that rain activity will continue in isolated areas of the capital region over the next 24 hours.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the "satisfactory" category with an air quality index (AQI) reading of 61, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

